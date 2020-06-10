“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” said former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
Current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, on the same day, said that he does not think the current state of unrest in American cities warrants the deployment of active-duty troops to confront protesters.
But Colorado’s own Cory Gardner, a senator so concerned about his own re-election that he’s abandoned any pretense of possessing a spine, marches in lock-step with the president even when Trump violates the Constitution.
Sixteen hundred troops and military police are unlawfully positioned outside the capital. Has Senator Gardner spoken up about this militarization of domestic law enforcement? Not a chance. Senator Gardner’s lips move only when the president pulls his strings.
Our state can do better, and we must. Last week’s horror of over 106,000 deaths due to mishandling of the pandemic by an inept president and murder of a Minnesota resident because he was black cannot be repeated. Colorado’s senator must be prepared to speak up. Gardner won’t.
Barbara Kelly
Lake County
