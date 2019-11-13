This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In this process, Dreamers are considering where they belong, living in a psychological and legal borderlands. Where should they go if the court authorizes President Trump to end the program? What will happen if the more than 17,000 Dreamers in Colorado lose their legal status to live and work?
This decision and resolution to the national impasse on immigration matters to our local schools and economy. Take for example the context of Colorado’s rural teacher shortage: Dreamers are a powerful part of our new teacher workforce. Mountain school districts, desperate for bilingual and bicultural teachers, are hiring teacher candidates before they even graduate. Dreamers possess the talents and skills of bi-literacy, cultural dexterity, empathy and commitment to learning that are integral features of excellent teaching.
For years, education leaders have created numerous workarounds to a failed national policy. Colorado, along with many states, created its own state-level “Dream Acts” to provide Dreamers with access to in-state tuition. Dreamers have embraced opportunities of concurrent enrollment in college to buffer them against the costs of college tuition without financial aid. Private foundations have stepped in, developing specific scholarship programs and income-sharing plans to support dreamers.
We embrace Dreamers for their optimism in America. For many, they embody the American ideal of social advancement through education. Yet in 2011, despite bipartisan sponsorship, the DREAM Act failed to pass Congress, stalling Dreamers’ hopes of a pathway to permanent residency and educational access. When President Obama signed DACA in 2012, we celebrated the executive order and applauded a new generation of high-school graduates who were proving the American Dream could be a reality.
Today, educational access is no longer the only pressing issue. Many Dreamers have graduated from high school and college while their lives continue to hang in the balance of an expensive two-year DACA renewal cycle. Dreamers are contributing as working professionals and are rooted to their homes, families and communities with no other home than the ones they have here.
As Dreamers move into the focus of the national debate once again, let us all step forward to support these valued members of our schools, communities, and families. Take time to thank the Dreamers you know who are contributing to our schools, teaching students, leading programs and contributing to future generations. Encourage our high-school students who are raising awareness in their school. Support local and state organizations like Mountain Dreamers and Padres y Jovenes Unidos. Speak out against the xenophobic and racist undertones in the national debate. Together, we can set our sights on a full pathway to citizenship. This is the American Dream for us all.
Erin Allaman, Ph.D. is an associate professor of education at Colorado Mountain College. Her doctoral research at the University of Colorado, Boulder, traced the educational barriers faced by high-achieving students in Colorado. She has taught and consulted with schools in Colorado to improve educational opportunity and youth leadership.
Jacqueline Radilla de la Rosa is the community hub coordinator for Get Outdoors Leadville! She is a bilingual community coordinator working to increase access to the outdoors through culturally responsive programs. She is also pursuing her Bachelor of Arts in education at Colorado Mountain College and aspires to become a bilingual teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.