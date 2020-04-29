As a global pandemic and upcoming presidential election loom, it is easy to forget about the functions of our democracy at a local level.
On May 5, St. Vincent General Hospital District (SVH) will hold a board election. The hospital is the only special district to do so this May as Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District’s board nominations were unopposed.
It is an exciting time for St. Vincent. Newly-erected steel beams and a towering crane are just a few markers of the district’s new hospital, set to open to the public in winter 2021. It is both a time of growth and a time for the community to pay attention.
Aleta Bezzic, a chiropractor and current member of the hospital board, and Jonathan Burk, a Colorado Mountain College EMS instructor and former SVH paramedic, are running unopposed for three-year terms.
Bezzic, a fourth generation Leadvillian, was appointed to the board in February 2019. She now serves as the board’s chair.
Burk first applied for a vacant seat on the board in January. Instead of appointing Burk, the sole candidate at the January board meeting, the group opted to extend the application period through February, ultimately appointing Whittney Smythe-Smith instead.
The board’s move to extend the application period seemed like a curious decision to the Herald. It was also, we believe, an affront to Burk. As a former SVH employee, Burk offers a unique understanding of the internal workings of the hospital. Why would the board not view him as an asset?
Despite roadblocks, Burk found his way onto the board and the Herald is interested to see his future contributions to the district.
The upcoming election is for a contested two-year board seat. Craig Stuller, the general manager of Mt. Massive Golf Course and current SVH board member, Smythe-Smith, a human resources professional and current board member, and Leadville Chief of Police Saige Bertolas are all on the ballot.
A Q&A, compiled by the Herald on pages 12-15, provides a look into the candidates’ relevant experience and approach to board governance.
For example, when the newspaper asks candidates how they will help the new hospital project stay on budget and schedule, Bertolas points to her experience overseeing budgets while Stuller explains how the current board has tracked progress.
In response to a question about recommendations issued to the hospital by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in 2019, Smythe-Smith notes the importance of defining financial reporting for the hospital’s ambulance service while Bertolas chooses not to comment.
When tasked with defining the board’s relationship with the hospital’s CEO, Smythe-Smith stresses the board’s role as the CEO’s manager, Stuller emphasizes impersonal objectivity and Bertolas highlights teamwork.
We hope readers are able to find nuances in the candidates’ answers that point to what kind of board member an individual might be.
The Herald hopes for a board member who thinks analytically, who asks hard questions and who does not find value in a rubber stamp.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
