With all the negativity and divisiveness in the world today, I am really proud of the citizens of Lake County. By passing the school bond issue, it shows that Lake County citizens are looking towards a positive future for our community. In the past several years we have funded a new junior-senior high school, a new hospital and now a new pre-kindergarten through second-grade school.
We are replacing facilities that have served our community well for 50-60+ years. By passing these bond issues, we are voting for the future with our wallets. A community that has good basic facilities will attract young families, not only second home owners.
Thanks.
Harry Camp
Lake County
