Lake County Government and the City of Leadville would like to extend their gratitude to the Leadville/Lake County community for pulling together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In times like these, the best of this community truly shines through. From our first responders, to grocery store workers, to business owners, to schools, so many have been creative about service delivery, while looking after each other and the public’s health in the process,” says Lake County Commissioner Kayla Marcella. “Thank you to all in Leadville-Lake County for working together to care for each other and our great community.”
As of April 10, Lake County is under unified command structure, with Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) Director Colleen Nielsen and Department of Human Services Director Janeen McGee serving as joint incident commanders for the COVID-19 event. This joint-leadership model ensures efficient and effective alignment of operations, response efforts and recovery planning. Their agencies, along with the Office of Emergency Management, will continue to publish important updates and resources to city and county social media channels and websites.
In keeping with State of Colorado orders, Lake County remains under a local stay-at-home order through April 26. This period may be extended upon decision of LCPHA, as they monitor local data and state guidance. According to Nielsen, “The shortage of COVID-19 testing kits available nationally, including for Lake County’s use, makes it challenging to assess the infection rate here. We’re working hard to increase testing, but in the meantime we need to operate under the assumption our local infection rate is higher than our confirmed numbers show.” Nielsen urges residents to utilize the LCPHA Symptoms Tracker (www.bit.ly/LakeSymptoms) to anonymously report health symptoms to assist with community-transmission monitoring.
LCPHA also asks people to maintain social distancing and follow quarantine and isolation practices and proper hand washing to help minimize COVID-19 infection spread. Residents should be prepared, responsible and safe while recreating, and practice appropriate physical distancing while outdoors.
Lake County residents are also asked to respect the public health orders of neighboring counties. This includes Chaffee and Park County, who ask that non-residents refrain from visiting their communities for non-essential services at this time. Similarly, LCPHA requests non-residents and second-homeowners in Lake County limit visitation to Lake County during the COVID-19 event. “By limiting travel to only essential needs and remaining in your home community, you help protect both Lake County and our broader regions,” adds Nielsen.
“These times bring a level of uncertainty and discomfort, but we are reminded through the actions of our leaders, partners, and community members that we will emerge from this stronger than before. Leadville-Lake County has always been a resourceful and resilient community, and these continue to be defining characteristics today,” says Marcella.
Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe reiterates, “I am so impressed with the commitment in our community to work tirelessly on food access, rent and utility needs for families and individuals, and support for our businesses. During this terrible pandemic, we are showing how strong we are together.”
Collen Nielsen
Lake County Public Health Agency
Janeen McGee
Lake County Department of Human Services
Cailee Hamm
Lake County Office of Emergency Management
Greg Labbe
City of Leadville Mayor
Kayla Marcella
Lake County Commissioner
Sarah Mudge
Lake County Commissioner
Mark Glenn
Lake County Commissioner
