Now that St. Vincent Hospital is no longer offering mammograms because they were unable to meet the federally-mandated quota for a 24-month period, does the administration foresee meeting their quota in the new facility? I believe this issue presents a valid concern as mammograms are a steady source of income for hospitals, and women should not have to go to an out-of-town facility for this simple procedure unless they choose to do so. The patients who availed themselves of mammography services at St. Vincent Hospital will have their records forwarded to another facility of their choice, and those patients are unlikely to be returning to St. Vincent Hospital for their future mammograms. Does this concern the CEO and the hospital board as they literally prepare the ground for a new hospital?
The board needs to be upfront with facts and figures as to the ways the new facility will meet the needs of the patients, such as having a dietary department. No hospital, even on a short-term basis, should have to “order out” to local eateries for their patients’ meals.
In 1879, Leadville eagerly awaited the opening of the new St. Vincent’s Hospital because the people knew that it was desperately needed, and with the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth at the helm, there was no doubt there would be good management without unneeded frills. Now, in 2019, there may be some hesitation in acknowledging the need for a new hospital, and some question of its long-term sustainability without an increase in the mill levy.
Beverly Pologar
Leadville
