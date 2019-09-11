Moving to a small mountain community had been our family’s dream for the last 10 years, so when the door opened for us to move to Leadville, we were thrilled. We are so grateful for this community and the way they have welcomed us. We have found home.
As new residents, we have the heart to invest in our community in practical and long-lasting ways. At this point in our lives, the main way we are doing this is through the schools, having two school-age children. We love and support our schools, teachers, administrators and support staff. We have seen our children grow and thrive through GOL, Project Dream, sports teams and the extracurricular activities that our district offers, the amazing food put out by our food service and the outstanding educational opportunities afforded to our kids as a result of great teachers and administrators.
We have the heart to see all kids in this community grow and thrive. However, all of these efforts would be even better served if the buildings in which they take place were safe, exciting and engaging learning environments. To see this happen, we know that it will take the work and financial investment of our entire community. Our kids deserve this and our community deserves this.
The BEST grant that LCSD was recently awarded covers almost 2/3 of the cost of creating that space for our preschool through second-graders in this community. We believe that this community can and will raise the remaining funds to build a new school which our community so desperately needs.
As parents and strong supporters of LCSD we ask that you please vote yes on 4A and invest in the practical and long-lasting health and well being of all the kids in this incredible community.
Aidan and Irena (Renia) Fleming
Lake County
