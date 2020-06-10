We may not currently have all the solutions, or even yet understand how to ask the right questions, but we do recognize the need for positive action and allyship with our community members of Color, now more than ever. We also agree that we should leverage our position as elected representatives to help lead the work necessary to dismantle institutional racism where it is ingrained in local, state and national systems, policies, and beliefs.
As leaders for all members of the Lake County community, we commit to using our voices to denounce racially-fueled hate and violence against Black persons and People of Color, and to amplify efforts to create a more inclusive, more equitable and safer world for all, starting right here in Lake County.
Lake County Commissioners:
Kayla Marcella, Sarah Mudge, Mark Glenn
City Council:
Mayor Greg Labbe, Jane Gowing, Tracey Lauritzen, Tim Hill, Beverly Lauchner, Dana Greene, Max Forgensi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.