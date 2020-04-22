It is hard for me to believe that in this time of COVID-19 and the efforts we are putting forth for social distancing that the Leadville Race Series is still contemplating holding their 2020 events. The earliest event will be in June and the last will take place in late August just in time for school to start and flu season to begin again.
This is the kind of entitled and privileged attitudes that enrages many of the people in of Leadville.
I know that people have been led to believe that the races have single-handedly saved our town, but to put our community in jeopardy is the height of selfishness and greed.
We now live in a time where we are cancelling national sports, summer Olympics, school, churches, our own Boom Days event, not to mention jobs to battle this virus and to believe your event is somehow more important than these things shows your true attitude toward Leadville.
I know it has been said that if the races are cancelled it will show the town the economic effect the races have on the community but I believe that this year is already not a good indicator of lost revenue.
I truly hope our city and county government will do the right thing for the people who live here.
The racers and tourists will be able to go home to their respective homes and we will be left with lack of resources if we do become ill.
Leadville has been through many ups and downs since its beginning; I’m sure we can survive one year without the races.
Debby Lopez
Leadville
