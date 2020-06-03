I drove to Virginia last weekend, a much anticipated trip that had been pushed back for months due to COVID-19. It’s a long journey — 26 hours of flat country with a few cities and mountain ranges sprinkled in between.
The history and current reality of racism in the United States were present every step of the way.
As I circled the northern edge of Denver on I-70, I passed exits for Sunnyside, Elyria-Swansea and Five Points, three neighborhoods redlined in Denver’s 1934 Residential Security Map. Redlining, a federal practice that systematically denied mortgages, insurance and other services to residents of certain neighborhoods, robbed opportunity from communities of color in Denver for over 30 years.
After crossing the Kansas plains, I turned onto Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, a street where protestors linked arms in 1968, just five days after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. For two nights, protestors marched, burned buildings and exchanged shots with law enforcement. Six black residents died at the hands of the police.
Hours later, I reached Ferguson, Missouri — the home of Michael Brown. In 2014, Brown, a black unarmed teenager, was shot six times by a police officer on a street of the St. Louis suburb. The officer was never indicted. Brown would have been 24 years old today.
The next morning, I caught Louisville, Kentucky’s brick warehouses bathed in morning light. I thought of Breonna Taylor, the medical responder killed by Louisville police officers in March after they entered her apartment on a “no knock” search warrant.
I crossed the free flowing Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia, a city that prospered off slave-powered salt mining in the 19th century. Salt barons were said to prefer leasing over purchasing slaves because the work was so dangerous.
At last, I pulled into the driveway of my childhood home in Charlottesville, Virginia, just a mile from where white supremacists and neo-Nazis paraded past me three years ago. I pictured Heather Heyer, a young counter-protestor who was murdered that day, and closed my eyes.
Though I do not know what to expect when I return to Leadville, I am hopeful. I hope for an enlivened community ready to learn, give, and yes, I’ll say it again, vote.
At the Herald, we pledge to take a serious look at the lack of representation of people of color found in the newspaper’s pages. And we aim to cover the anti-racism movement growing across the nation in every way we can.
Readers, we encourage you to write letters about the presence of racism and inequality in Lake County in the coming weeks and months. Tell us how race has informed your life or how you are taking steps to educate yourself or provide support to your employees.
You don’t need to drive across the country to understand that the roots of racial injustice are everywhere. We all need to make sure we are looking.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
