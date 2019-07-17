I would like to let you know that I plan to run for a second term as mayor and would like to share with you why I would appreciate continuing to represent you for another four years. There are a number of projects that are currently underway which I feel are critical to our city, and I would like to see those important opportunities progress in the next few years.
The first is a paving and street-maintenance plan that city council and I intend to develop in concert with our Street Department, including funding prioritization for street paving in next year’s budget. While paving is an expensive proposition, it is time to get started in 2020 and commit to annual funding of this important infrastructure and quality-of-life investment.
Next, the condition of some of our downtown buildings is precarious and those business and building owners need help. The plan, already in place and creating no new taxes, is to use funding produced by new developments to aid those building owners who need our help to restore and meet code in our historic buildings. Our downtown is a big part of our identity as a community, and we must do all that we can to save our historic district and allow our business owners to prosper.
As even small, rural communities like ours are becoming more complicated to manage, I have learned that we need a person who is well trained in the specific skills needed to run our city. I would like to see us employ a city manager who would work closely with the mayor and city council to create efficiencies of government that will help us prosper in the 21st century. We are one of only two statutory cities in Colorado that do not have a city manager, and there are only 12 statutory cities left in Colorado. Statutory cities are governed by the laws of the state legislature, while home rule cities decide on their own charter. If in the future we feel the need, we may want to make the change to a home-rule city, but you get to decide that at the ballot box.
Additionally I am excited to continue working closely with the Tabor Opera House to help ensure its exciting future, to develop our partnership between CMC and the fire department, and to oversee and pay close attention to development and growth while trying to assure that our quality of life doesn’t deteriorate as it has in some of our surrounding communities.
I love being your mayor and have worked hard to help lead our city. I will continue working passionately to assure that we are all proud of our future.
Thank you,
Greg Labbe
Leadville
