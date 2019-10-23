Bob Hartzell is running for trustee of Colorado Mountain College, and I am happy to support him. I have had the honor of serving as trustee for eight years in this seat, representing Lake County, and I am term-limited. I have known Bob and his family for over 30 years in Leadville. He has always been active in education, the community, and the college. With his experience and wonderful history in Leadville, he will make a great addition to the board of trustees.
Over the last eight years our college has had many innovative successes under the excellent leadership of Carrie Hauser, her team, and campus vice president Rachel Pokrandt. This past year there has been a 26% enrollment growth at the Timberline campus, at a time when most colleges are celebrating if their numbers are flat. Our residence hall has only six open beds compared to 60 three years ago. At the Spring 2019 graduation, the Leadville Campus conferred 202 degrees and certificates, compared to 158 the prior year (a 43% increase). I believe Bob Hartzell will take this opportunity to support and work for our college, district wide, enhancing CMC’s reputation as one of the best small colleges in the country.
Bob has experience as a teacher in Lake County High School, in management at Ski Cooper, over 20 years of employment at Colorado Mountain College in various capacities, and five years as president and executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum. He has also held elected office as a city councilman and mayor pro-tem. He has a great perspective on governance, adding to his background and credibility.
I believe Bob has the expertise to expand and improve on the many opportunities for our school, our students, and our community. Please vote for Bob Hartzell district wide to become a new CMC trustee.
Pat Chlouber
Leadville
