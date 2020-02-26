I was reading the letters to the editor in last week’s paper. I was shocked to read that our new sheriff is being compared to the old sheriff and the old administration.
Really, people, do we really know what we want? We asked that we have transparency, which is what I believe Sheriff Reyes is doing when placing letters to the editor. This is what keeps the community informed of the issues and ensures that our rights are protected: our person, our family’s, and our property. We can now read what is going on inside the most important office in this county.
We asked for accountability and transparency and we get it, but do we really want it? With the old administration there was no accountability, no transparency ... how else would that administration have been able to charge inmates fees that were unlawful? How else was that administration able to receive outrageous salaries and misuse county funds for their own benefit? How else could that administration get away with sexual harassment?
Believe me. I am an employee of the new administration in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. We work together and the administration strives for accountability.
Sheriff Reyes is working with a skeleton crew. She is in need of road deputies and detention officers. She now has appointed a supervisor for each department. We all work well together. We all cover each other, and we are held accountable.
I have been working and watching and I want to assure you Sheriff Reyes is doing an awesome job. She is concerned about the community and our safety as well as our rights. We do not have to worry about thefts or lies from her, it just won’t happen. I would assume it is a very hard task to take over an administration that was so broken and make it whole and trustworthy again. I give kudos to Sheriff Reyes.
Oh, and by the way, every elected office has had some sort of conflict with the commissioners. The commissioners hold the purse strings and each department must fight for the needs of that department.
And another thing with the IT fiasco, when there is a breach of law enforcement and privacy has been violated that creates a real problem. It is a criminal act; law enforcement records are private records, not just in Lake County but throughout the world. We should respect each other’s privacy and not try to access records in order to save yourself for failing to protect the rights of the employees.
Keep watching, people, you will see that our county and city are in much better hands now. We now have an sheriff administration we can trust as well as an administration that enforces accountability.
Gloria Gonzales
Leadville
