All of us at St. Vincent Hospital are admiring the changing aspens this month. And as we roll through autumn, we also put our focus on fall prevention. An unfortunate reality is that among adults 65+, falls are a leading cause of hospital admissions for trauma, unintentional injuries and even injury death.
It is important to point out that falls are preventable. Bottom line, falls can take a serious toll on quality of life and independence. Soft-tissue injuries or fractures can cause loss of function, pain and distress. Even “minor” falls can trigger a fear of falling, often leading an older person to limit activity—with the unfortunate result of even more loss of strength and independence.
The good news? There are many ways to improve balance and reduce the risk of falls. Balance is a motor skill that can be maintained and even improved with exercises that keep hips, knees and ankles strong. Exercise like brisk walking helps. And any activity that increases strength and agility — especially in the lower limbs, is worthwhile. Think golf, aquatic exercise and yoga.
Aside from balance issues, other risk factors that contribute to falls are vitamin D deficiency, foot pain, poor footwear and physical hazards in the home. If you are concerned, include these factors in discussions with your medical provider.
To minimize risk, remove all rugs or tape them down, and coil cords out of the way. Ensure that lighting in the home is adequate both day and night and have a plan for snow and ice removal. Wear sturdy, and comfortable footwear and place frequently used items on lower shelves – ask someone to help you with these tasks too! Avoid using step ladders or stools for out-of-reach items.
A physical therapist can assist with balance screenings and balance-enhancing exercise ideas and information that address fall prevention.
