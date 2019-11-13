In the seven years I have lived in Leadville, I have noticed a marked decline in the quality of education at our local CMC campus. There no longer seem to be offerings of classes that this lifelong learner is interested in auditing, or taught by an educator that I’m especially interested in learning from. We have lost many of our best and brightest – including a recent Ph.D. from Colorado School of Mines, a Ph.D. who was awarded warrior status by a Chippewa tribe through the results of her scientific work on the poisoning of Lake Superior, a young science professor who received his Ph.D. from Arizona State. CMC has moved some of our best teachers to other campuses, and has curbed employees’ involvement in our community – such as serving as elected officials. Several long-serving staff were let go with little or no notice instead of being rewarded for their years of service and commitment to our local campus. It seems to me that CMC’s administration is more interested in passing students than educating them. As a community, we are losing the gifts that these highly skilled educators could share.
I was deeply saddened to hear from locals that they saw hundreds of CMC library books in our landfill. Apparently, this happened without even an attempt at a community book sale or other prior notice to the public. Do we have an accounting of what this collection was worth? Our taxes pay for these resources – plus, this is another community resource that the CMC administration apparently just threw away.
CMC is not imbedded or involved in Leadville/Lake County’s nonprofit life, although it does support outdoor activities. In the past six years, I’ve only known of one student (volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Lake County Senior Center) who made the effort. When I went to college, we couldn’t pass some of our classes without completing a community project. I found that I gained as much or more from those experiences than from the classroom experience. We have wonderful outdoor businesses, but they’re in the business of making money and not necessarily serving our most vulnerable neighbors. Our community could benefit from well-rounded graduates who know our mountain home and might like to share their talents here. (Where are our culinary graduates while our local restaurants are scrambling for good help?)
Now that we have some new CMC trustees, I hope that all of us will share our concerns about the current state of Colorado Mountain College and its Timberline Campus. Please bring “community” back to our community college.
Annie Livingston-Garrett
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.