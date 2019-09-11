For 20 years some of the most important people in my life were the students in Lake County Schools. Many still are a big part of my life and for that I will be forever grateful.
I taught in the district for 20 years. I most likely still would be, had I not had profound philosophical differences with the building leadership at the time.
Although I now teach in Summit, my husband Bruce and I have never stopped cheering on the students in Lake County.
That’s why we started the high-school mountain-bike team nine years ago and continue to coach the team, even though we work “over the hill,” even though it takes a lot of time and costs us money. The students in the district are worth it.
That’s what 4A is about. If you love Leadville and want to see it thrive, not just survive, you need to vote to support the schools in the community.
Although we are childless, our lives have been incredibly enriched by our relationships with the kids in the district.
That’s why we will be voting yes on 4A. The future hope for Leadville lies in its young people. When they have quality schools in which to thrive, they do better. When they do better, we all do better. A “yes” vote for 4A is a vote for the future of Leadville.
Stacy Kelly
Leadville
