At Lake County Build a Generation, we are building a movement for community health. That movement starts with our local Lake County community, but sometimes requires that we work with partners across the state and even the nation. We are not an island — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shows just how connected we are as a global community — and we cannot ignore oppression and violence against black bodies in our country right now.
The world that we at Build a Generation envision and are working towards is one in which everyone has equal opportunity to live a full, healthy and fulfilling life. However, because of historical injustices and institutions designed to give advantage to some and not others, we cannot pretend that we do our work for everyone all of the time. When we work on housing, we must focus first and foremost on those who are unable to get into safe and stable housing free from harassment and predatory lending. When we consider our work in food access, our goal is not to feed everyone — we must spend our energy helping people who do not have the access or resources to feed themselves and their families nutritious meals. We are a data-driven organization that listens to the community and responds to the area of greatest need.
In this moment, it is not enough to say that all lives matter, because all lives are not at risk. As a country, and in our community, this moment is about anti-black racism and the harm we continue to inflict upon black bodies. Lake County Build a Generation sees that. We are watching, we are listening and we support the protests and calls for action across our nation.
This work — the internal reckoning and education as well as the external conversations and policy change — will take time, and we are committed to continuous improvement around racial equity as individuals, staff and community members.
There have been many resources shared over the past two weeks. Some of the ones that we have found most impactful include:
— The Movement for Blacks Lives’ Week of Action: Their website includes daily recommendations for actions that are coded by their level of risk.
— Learn more about Campaign Zero: They offer policy solutions to end police violence, research on those policies and talking points for contacting elected officials.
— A compilation of anti-racism resources for white people compiled by Sarah Sopie Flicker and Alyssa Klein.
— An article written by Andrew S. Vargas on REMEZCLA that talks about 5 steps that the Latinx community can take to fight against Anti-Blackness.
Katie Baldassar
Lake County Build a Generation
(0) comments
