Hats off to the county government for working towards a yearly strategic planning process. They may be on the right track, but I believe they missed on the proposed Lake County values, like many companies and governments do, when they first try to establish a strategic plan.
Background: the planning process should start with a well-defined vision. It then uses SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis to provide in-depth analysis of the internal and external environments. The vision and SWOT analysis are then overlaid upon the values (the focus of your article) and constraints like time, money, people and culture, to yield short-term action plans for achieving the vision.
As I look at the proposed Lake County values, I see the familiar “motherhood and apple pie” that most first-time planners employ. This is wrong. The term “value” (like vision) is a tough-to-define word. I have found through my experience in small business and local-government planning that instead of asking what are the Lake County values, one should ask these three questions:
Why does the Lake County government exist?
Who does the Lake County government service?
What is the benefit?
The value statement becomes an important part of the county visibility and marketing outreach. It keeps you focused on what is important, so be clear about who you service and what you are going to do for them. Don’t let the Lake County government core values become generic platitudes.
Have a great Leadville week!
John Trenary
Leadville
