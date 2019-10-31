Reach out, lift up, encourage. After over 30 years, the cancellation of the Leadville Holiday Art and Craft Show blindsided me. Apparently the main reason for the cancellation was lack of vendors.
The show-cancellation notification was sent on Friday, Oct. 25, five days before vendor application was due on Nov. 1.
Reach out, lift up, encourage. Are there financial challenges? Charge a $2 admission. Volunteers? – ask.
Reach out, lift up, encourage. I know our community would come together to celebrate, not lose, our healthy, joyful and smiling Holiday Art and Craft Fair.
Marjorie Westermann
Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.