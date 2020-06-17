Last week, a friend asked me how we print the Herald Democrat in such a small office. I laughed at the thought and then regretted my chuckle. How would he know any better?
The Herald’s journey from computer to doorstep is a complex one. The newspaper’s creation includes various people and machines — all of which span the Arkansas Valley.
Thursdays and Fridays are for prep work. We gather content through meetings, interviews and research, book and design advertisements, outline and write articles, and keep up billing and circulation procedures.
On Mondays, the grind kicks in. We see an influx in editorial and advertising submissions, edit photos and article drafts, and finalize a list of sized advertisements.
Around 4 p.m., I determine the number of pages in Thursday’s newspaper, a sum calculated off the Herald’s ideal ratio of advertising copy to editorial copy. Next, I sketch boxes the size of the different advertisements on “dummy” sheets and write section headers in big bold letters across the top of each page. I have never valued a good pencil and eraser so much.
Tuesday, as many of you know, is production day. I spend the morning laying out sections of the newspaper, like “Opinion” and “Public Notices,” in Adobe InDesign while the rest of the staff puts finishing touches on articles and advertisements.
By mid-afternoon, I’m designing the front page, followed by the rest of the “News” section, and dropping advertisements into the filler boxes that have held space throughout the day.
We print and proofread each page several times on big swaths of paper so our eyes don’t deceive us. Sometimes, they still do.
Then it’s time to get the newspaper to Arkansas Valley Publishing’s (AVP) print shop in Salida. We do so electronically, over a file transfer protocol (FTP) that we lovingly call “the duck.”
By the time the Herald is uploaded to the FTP in full, it’s usually about 8 p.m. Some weeks we finish earlier, others later — we are always ready to head home regardless.
Wednesday mornings are for printing. The print masters at AVP send pages directly from their computers to printing plates, sheets of aluminum that are etched with an image of each newspaper page. Four four-color Quad-Stack and two black and white Goss Community Unit printing presses then get to work.
In the mailroom, print shop employees place inserts inside freshly inked newspapers and pack AVP’s truck. A driver heads north and by late afternoon, between 1,500 and 2,000 copies of the Herald are in Lake County.
Our distribution manager meets the truck at the Lake County Post Office. He picks up the bundles meant for racks around town, local businesses and the Herald’s office and distributes them as needed. This is why the newspaper is often available in stores and racks before residential homes.
On Thursday mornings, Lake County’s postwomen and men deliver editions of the Herald to your doorstep.
On another note, we were pleased to so see many Lake County residents, public officials and organizations write letters to the Herald in the last two weeks with thoughts on COVID-19, racism and national politics. Keep ‘em coming.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
