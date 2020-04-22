The Herald Democrat received two letters last week, notes that reminded the newspaper of its role as a connector, a bridge between humans, space and time.
The first letter was sent to the Herald in hopes of ending up in the hands of Emmett O’Leary, a longtime Herald contributor. Jay Johnson, who grew up in Leadville alongside Emmett, penned the note after reading a selection of Emmett’s letters to the editor reminiscing on his childhood in Cloud City.
Johnson recounts how Emmett’s family would deliver milk to his parent’s greenhouse, the time he watched Emmett’s brothers, Alb and Alf, win the state basketball championship for the Panthers in 1956, and Emmett’s whistling habit that reminded him of Bing Crosby.
Neither Emmett or Jay lives in Leadville these days but they still read the Herald.
A few days later, the Herald received a letter and photo in the mail from Jacquie Goetsch. Jacquie, who also grew up in Leadville in the 1940s and 1950s, was neighbors with Emmett at one point in time. In Jacquie’s letter, printed on page 9, and an accompanying note, she thanks Emmett for sharing his memories and relays a few of her own: a backyard tea party with Emmett, Alb and Alf, a neighbor with a four-lane horseshoe pit, and Rosie Masterpolito, a gas station owner who gave kids 25 cents worth of candy for a nickle.
Jacquie lives in Kentucky now. She also still reads the Herald.
As a historic newspaper, we are always pleased when letters to the editor start dialogues about past decades. For example, after the Herald published one of Emmett’s letters in March, describing how locals rode horses into bars at Leadville’s first skijoring event, Howard Tritz sent in a 1948 photo of skijoring participants on horseback in Pastime Bar. The Herald published the photo earlier this month.
The newspaper also acts as a link between people and place behind the scenes, in ways readers don’t get to see in print.
Every week or two, the Herald receives a call from an individual looking for an old photo, an answer to a history question or a recommendation on how to connect with someone recently featured in the Herald’s pages.
We do our best to help. If the question relates to 2003 and on, a quick search of our website archives usually does the trick. If the inquiry goes further back, we often refer people to Lake County Public Library’s digital archives. Or sometimes, Hannah, the Herald’s office manager, heads to 717 Harrison Avenue’s basement for answers, where over 140 years of newspapers are bound in books the size of a small human.
About 44% of the Herald’s print subscriptions are mailed to households outside of Lake County each week; 18% end up on doorsteps outside of Colorado. Such subscribers include former Leadville locals, seasonal residents, Leadville Race Series participants and more — a testament to how the newspaper connects people to their second home at 10,200 feet.
To all our out-of-county subscribers, contributors and question-askers, thank you. Thank you for choosing us as your link to Leadville and for sharing your memories with the Herald for all to enjoy.
“I’m out here in Kentucky now where it is green and beautiful, but my heart is still in Leadville,” Jacquie Goetsch writes. “My subscription to the Herald is my connection to what is going on in my hometown.”
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.