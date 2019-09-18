A few months ago, I could hear something odd in our house. I went to see what the noise might be and when I got to our bathroom, I could hear the walls crackling. I could not see any smoke or flames but ran outside to check our roof line. At the end of our house, there was smoke coming out of the vent, so I grabbed my phone and dialed 911.
Jose and his crew were there within a few minutes! I could not believe how quickly they arrived. We told him that we could not see flames but could hear the crackling. He and his crew went in and got the fire out without much additional damage to our home. We ended up with two holes that they had to put in the wall and the ceiling to get to the fire. We were very fortunate that the firemen got to our place so quickly and that they did what they could to not make matters worse. The equipment and the technology that they had available to them saved us from a lot of other damage.
I had some sentimental items in my bedroom and asked if they could possibly grab them as they would not let us in once they got there. As I sat outside watching the firemen, one of them brought me the items I had asked for. If things didn’t go as well as they did, I may not have been able to have these keepsakes. It made my heart happy to have them!
We greatly appreciate the Leadville-Lake County fire department for their speed in getting to us and professionalism when putting out the fire. Thank you for being so amazing! Thank you also for grabbing a few mementos that meant the world to me! Thank you for having the tools needed to save a home and the keepsakes within.
We can’t thank you enough.
Chris and Erin Lusin
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.