As a supporter of 4A, I have been heartened by the number of letters of support for the bond. Many of the buildings throughout the county are failing, including West Park Elementary School. The safety issues at the school have been well documented and should be a concern to everyone, even for those who don’t have children attending the school.
A new space would not only address safety and accessibility concerns, but would also help educators provide a 21st century education. The building’s environment contributes to how children learn and interact with others. In their Facilities Master Plan, Lake County School District states that it is an objective to “...build engaging welcoming environments that are conducive to learning.” This is challenging to do when teachers and administrators are attempting to address basic safety concerns.
Lake County is growing, welcoming more families with young children every year. Investing in infrastructure like schools not only benefits everyone through contributing to creating a vital and resilient community, but also sends a message to our community’s families that we care about their children’s safety and education.
Brena Smith
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.