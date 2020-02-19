Last month, Marcia Martinek, Herald editor since July 2002, retired.
Though she is no longer editor, Marcia will continue contributing to the newspaper as the Herald’s editor emerita.
Since 1987, when Arkansas Valley Publishing purchased the paper from the Bochateys, Marcia ranks as the longest-serving Herald editor.
Before Marcia, typically, editors served two to three years before moving on to other positions.
Having Marcia as editor gave the paper a much needed degree of stability. Her 50-plus years of experience in newspapers and other jobs brought credibility to the editor’s position and to the paper.
In addition, Marcia was – and is, for that matter – looked up to by other AVP editors.
Outside of Leadville and Lake County, Marcia is highly regarded in Colorado Press circles and at the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors where she currently serves as immediate past-president.
Marcia’s weekly column, where she commented on the Leadville scene, has been one of the most popular features in the Herald over the years, and earned several ISWNE awards as well.
Thank you, Marcia, for all your years at the Herald. We’re looking forward to your writing contributions in the future.
Taking over as Herald editor, Rachel Woolworth is no newcomer to Lake County.
Rachel has been the newspaper’s reporter for two years before stepping up to editor.
She has covered all aspects of Leadville, including city, county and hospital news as well as community events.
Rachel brings a varied background to the editor position, as she noted in a recent column.
And, yes, the Herald’s new editor will continue the weekly commentary readers have come to expect.
With Rachel’s background and her experience in the county, readers can be confident that their newspaper is in good hands, covering all the news in the city, county and region.
Sean Summers is taking Rachel’s role as Herald reporter.
Sean has a degree from Fort Lewis College and worked in journalism and agriculture jobs before taking over reporting duties at the paper.
Having published Leadville and Lake County news for the past 140 years, the Herald Democrat will continue to be the community’s trusted source of news for years to come.
Merle Baranczyk
Herald Democrat Publisher
