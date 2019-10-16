On Oct. 2, about 20 community members gathered to tour West Park Elementary School to find out why the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) ranks West Park among the 10 poorest-condition schools in Colorado.
If you missed that event, we invite you to take a 60-second virtual tour of the building at tinyurl.com/wpelementary. You can also take a brief virtual tour of Pitts Elementary School, where the Center, our pre-school program, is located; it’s another of our schools on the list of poorest-condition schools in the state; visit tinyurl.com/pittselementary.
On the tour, we answered questions about the defi-ciencies of the buildings, pointed out health and safety issues, and talked about concerns like asbestos embedded in classroom block walls and vinyl flooring, an aged electrical system for which there are no longer replacement parts, and a sewer line made of clay tile pipe that has experienced several failures, resulting in raw sewage backing up into the school.
The deficiencies at West Park and Pitts are so serious that CDE awarded our district a $20.8 million Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant to help build a new school for preschool through second-graders. BEST received a total of 58 applications for the 2019-20 grant cycle. Of those, 16 applicants asked for more than $10 million in BEST funding and only seven districts were awarded more than $10 million. This award requires our district to secure $13.9 million in matching funds in 2019 (which would occur through the passage of Ballot Measure 4A) or lose our $20.8 million grant to another district.
We realize that it has been years since many community members have visited West Park or Pitts, which is why we are providing video tours to provide context on the current condition of these two buildings.
In addition to the building tour that took place on Oct. 2, there were also focus groups that night to inform the Board of Education’s superintendent search. This will be my last year with Lake County School District. My contract was set to expire at the end of the 2018–2019 school year; however, the board and I agreed to a one-year extension that allows me to fulfill important aspects of our district’s turnaround work.
My decision to leave the district at the end of the school year is bittersweet. Serving this community has been the pinnacle of my career and has brought me great personal joy. I could not be prouder of the progress we have made in Lake County School District or the people (and I mean all of you) who are responsible for our achievements. This school year, we have been using the tagline “Writing Our Next Chapter.” The district is entering a new phase, and it’s time for me to do the same. New, fresh leadership will allow the district to seize the momentum we have generated and take our students and our schools even further down the path to success.
Wendy Wyman
LCSD Superintendent
