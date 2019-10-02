I read the Herald Democrat article about the red-flag gun law with both interest and dismay. Having read HB1177 in its entirety, I understand many of the objections to this law. I was, however, dismayed by the response of many sheriffs in saying they would refuse to enforce this law. Maybe I’m missing something here, but I believe that they swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. I am a firm supporter of the Constitution. I also know that this document gives the judiciary the responsibility of determining the constitutionality of a law. Elected officials are not granted this power, and having sworn an oath have even less latitude in determining which laws to uphold than your average citizen.
Bill Cannon
Lake County
