Quite a few years ago, I went to a school board meeting because I was interested in perhaps running for the board. After almost four hours, I left because I had to get up early the next day. I have no idea how long that meeting lasted.
I was reminded of that time when I went to the Planning and Zoning meeting held to hear the pros and cons of the gravel pit application. I really appreciate our citizens who give their time to voluntarily to sit on these boards. They are pretty much thankless jobs in many cases. They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
Thanks for your citizenship.
Harry Camp
Lake County
