On behalf of all the first responders of Lake County, the Leadville Police Department would like to thank all the businesses for helping us raise approximately $3,600 for our third annual Community Night Out.
Community Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes first responder-community partnerships and neighborhood friendship to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Community Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and first responders, while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore it provides a great opportunity to bring first responders and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
At Community Night Out, first responders were able to give away approximately $1,700 in gift cards, toys, games, clothing and more. First responders cooked food, set up multiple games, had competitions, had pinatas for the kids, had Paw Patrol Chase and Marshall show up, the and the list keeps going. We are excited to start working on our fourth annual Community Night Out and other events to bring the true sense of community.
Thank you from:
Dalton Byers
Leadville Police Officer
on behalf of the Leadville Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Fire Department, St. Vincent General Hospital EMS, Lake County Search and Rescue, Colorado Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Forest Rangers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.