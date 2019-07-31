Leadville’s Broken Arrow 4-H Club will be doing several fundraisers during our local Boom Days celebration.
They will have a tent behind First Mountain Bank. On Saturday after the parade, they will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2019 Ford F-150 SuperCab pickup. If you miss this chance to buy a raffle ticket, they will also be there on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. Tickets are one for $5, or five for $20. Cash or checks payable to Chaffee County 4H will be accepted.
A pie-baking contest is the other fundraiser they will be doing this year. Entrants may bake a pie of any flavor and drop it off at the tent from 1:45 to 2 p.m. on Sunday. There is an entry fee of $2. At 2 p.m., the judging will start. Anyone can be a judge for a $20 fee. A judge will first get to vote on the best presentation and will then get a small slice of every pie so they can also vote on best tasting. The winner of the Judge’s Choice Award will win a large pizza from High Mountain Pies.
There will also be a People’s Choice award. For $1, anyone may buy a piece of pie. For an additional $1 per vote, they may choose which pie they like the best. There will be a cash prize for this award. Voting will be open until 3 p.m.
Please help support these local kids.
Anita Harvey
Leader
Broken Arrow 4H Club
Leadville
