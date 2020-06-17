President Trump has no respect for the rights of our U.S. citizens or our constitutional rights to protest. It’s truly amazing that the GOP condones this action and all other deplorable actions of Trump.
You, Senator Gardner know this from the 15,000-plus lies to the American People, his narcissistic demeanor, demagoguery, bullying and many more issues that put the office he holds in much shame and disgrace. As my Senate representative in Colorado, I ask that you, Sir, stop supporting him period. Be strong and stand up for what is right, and not for a person who defies our democracy.
Paul Lowe
Bill Lucchetti
Leadville
