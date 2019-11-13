Thank you, Leadville and Lake County, for participating in the election these past few weeks. I am happy that you supported the construction of a new elementary school and that you also supported allowing Salida and Poncha Springs to become a part of the Colorado Mountain College District. It is a new day for education in the high country!
Thank you also for supporting me as a candidate for the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees. I hope to make you proud as I work to become a collaborative member of the Board of Trustees. I will also continue to serve as an advocate, not only for all of Colorado Mountain College, but specifically for Lake County!
Bob Hartzell
Lake County
