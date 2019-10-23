The position of CMC trustee is an important one; therefore, I strongly urge you to vote for Christine Whittington.
My experience with Christine was as a valued and respected colleague who worked hard as librarian to assist students with research or other projects.
She was also a founding member and officer of CMC’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, an organization that keeps its membership informed of current issues and challenges facing higher education.
I was hired as CMC-Leadville full-time faculty in 2007: after much soul-searching, I resigned 15 months ago. It was a hard decision as I truly enjoyed my students. It was a gift to work with them, especially disadvantaged students and to see these students progress to a better future via education. Since 2007, the institution has changed dramatically. Sadly, some changes were not necessarily for the better nor have some changes occurred where they should have.
Today’s community-college student is less likely to be an 18-year-old fresh out of high school and more likely to be decades older, with family and job, retraining for a new career. Today’s students and youth are facing incredible challenges, ranging from outsourcing, increased mechanization and impermanence of the workforce to the economic and environmental impacts of climate change – issues not even dreamed of by earlier generations. Therefore, it is more imperative than ever for students to obtain a well-rounded education that develops strong reading, writing and speaking abilities, that demands critical thinking skills, and allows for employment flexibility in a world where a single career path is increasingly rare.
Given the challenges to education, incoming CMC trustees will have to be strong advocates for students, staff, and faculty. They need to encourage faculty governance where key decisions affecting curricula are made by those with direct contact with students. Trustees need to understand not just who today’s students are but also which careers are growing or developing and which will quickly become obsolete. The roles of teacher and of learner work best in an atmosphere of support, respect, and open communication. Given these challenges, I strongly feel Christine Whittington is the best candidate for the job and hope you do too. Please vote.
Miskwabikwe Yellowknife
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.