Ever wonder how your local and state government entities choose what to focus upon? Sometimes it comes from strategic planning that they conduct on a regular basis, and sometimes it is based upon the urging of you, their constituents. If you care about the changes you see, or the services you receive or don’t, speak up!
So, how can you have your voice heard?
The county commissioners and Leadville city council hold regular meetings twice a month, in addition to work sessions, and provide opportunities at the beginning of every meeting to share constituents’ comments and concerns. These are great opportunities to share how you feel about a specific issue but are not usually the best place to get answers to questions. Likewise, letters to the editor in the Herald or online that beg for a different resolution to a problem are another way to get your thoughts out there but are not likely to result in a meaningful dialogue with those who make the decisions. If you want to understand a decision or get responses to a question that you have, I would urge you to do the following:
Send emails directly to your representatives - for the county, it is each of the commissioners, for the city, it is the entire city council (not just your local ward representative) and the mayor. Contact information is provided on the city and county websites. Ask to set up an appointment to meet in person or over the phone and describe the nature of your idea or concern in advance. Once you have talked to them individually, follow up by requesting to speak about your concern at a meeting, if it is warranted. Call your state representative and senator. Despite the large areas that they represent, they are amazingly responsive when they learn about issues. Due to the large volume of emails that they get every day, a call can sometimes get a faster response than an email, especially during their legislative sessions.
The last thing to remember is these are all people, just like you, who are not perfect and do not have all the answers. If you are contacting them to complain, come with several ideas of how to resolve your issue as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.