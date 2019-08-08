Summer is winding down, but the Lake County Recreation Department has a few programs starting this month to keep you busy.
Making Messes is Fun is a new program, geared toward children ages one through five. Join us in a variety of messy art activities using mud, paint, shaving cream and more. This program will meet on Fridays, starting Aug. 23, from 9 - 10 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. Parents must stay and play!
Come and try out the tennis courts at Huck Finn Park on Wednesdays starting Aug. 21 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Our Youth Tennis program will introduce the skills of tennis, including how to use a racquet, the different strokes (lob, volley, backhand), serving technique and basic rules. Learn new skills and a game you can enjoy for life!
The deadline for youth soccer was August 7. Contact Karen Lewis at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7494 to find out if there are spots still available.
To finish off the summer, come and have fun playing coed, 7 vs. 7 flag football. Starting Thursday, Aug. 15, this fun, non-contact league helps everyone get moving and enjoy the beautiful fall in the mountains. The cost is $250/team.
Our fall programs are now open for registration. To register for any of our programs visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
The Lake County Aquatic center is hiring lifeguards. For more information contact Judy Green at jgreen@co.lake.co.us or 719-427-7892.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
