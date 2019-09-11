According to the Center for Disease Control, about 2.5 million people sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. Defined as a blow to the head or a penetrating head injury that disrupts the normal function of the brain, TBI can result when the head suddenly and violently hits an object or when an object enters brain tissue.
Brain injury has unpredictable consequences. It affects the way we think, act, and feel and it usually happens in a matter of seconds.
More than 26,000 bicycling-related brain injuries occur annually. Nearly 20 percent of high school athletes have had a concussion. Seventy percent of all sports and recreation-related brain injuries were reported in people ages 19 and younger.
The statistics are staggering, but St. Vincent Hospital has good news: there are numerous ways to prevent TBI. Reduce risk by following these tips:
• Parents and adults need to set the example for children by wearing helmets.
• Know bicycle safety tips and rules of the road, from properly fitting your helmet to driving defensively and predictably.
• As for helmets, always wear them when riding a motorcycle or skateboard; skiing, snowboarding or inline skating; or playing a sport like football, ice hockey, boxing, baseball or softball.
• Wear your seat belt. Never drive under the influence of drugs (including some prescription medications) or alcohol. Don’t text or use a cell phone while driving.
• Children should sit in the back seat of the car and be buckled in with a child safety seat, booster seat or seat belt (according to the child’s height, weight and age).
Find a comprehensive list of recommendations for kids, teens and elderly adults at braintrauma.org.
Bottom line: Your friends at St. Vincent Hospital want TBI prevention tactics to be a no-brainer! If you know of a child in need of a helmet, please contact community outreach at St. Vincent Hospital at 719-486-7135. We may be able to help while our limited helmet inventory lasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.