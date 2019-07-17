I’ll admit, I’m not a theater person. Walking into the current production of “The Fantasticks” playing the Tabor Opera House this weekend, I didn’t know what to expect. What I saw was a great, fast-moving production by a stellar local cast – a classic story of star-crossed lovers including romance, loss, redemption, some slapstick and a lot of heart.
“The Fantasticks” is what may be considered a super musical. Written in 1960, it ran off Broadway in New York for 42 years. What makes a piece of theater so compelling and powerful that it demands over 17,000 performances and is resonant with audiences for five decades?
“I feel this show has withstood the test of time and for good reason. There is something for everyone to relate to,” said Scott Carroll, director of the current Leadville production. “At its core, it has beautiful music, a wonderful story line, and messages of hope, love, and forgiveness. We get to take people on an emotional journey, which is why I think live theatre is so special.”
What also makes this production special is the all-local cast. Responding to community feedback, Carroll said, “I have been using the motto ‘live and local’ because I feel we have incredibly talented people in Leadville that deserve the chance to perform for their community. They have worked extremely hard, and I believe Leadville will fall in love with their beautiful storytelling and music-making.”
Which is true – the performances by the local cast and the guest musicians were spellbinding, and the set and lighting design highlighted the minimalistic ethos of the original staging.
Creating community theater is a mission for Carroll. Working with both longtime theater-makers and newbies, old guard and new residents, young and old actors (the youngest actor is 15, the oldest 64), theater is a way of bringing Leadvillians together.
“As a team we get to tell a shared story. Over the rehearsal process we have really found the truth within these characters.” Carroll said of his team. “Within an evening we get to make people laugh, think and cry. It’s truly a gift that we get to share this gem with our community.”
So go! See a great show which benefits both the Tabor Opera House and the Lake County Civic Center Association. Support local talent and laugh at your neighbors.
You have two more chances (July 19 and July 20) to see this fantastic (pun intended) local production. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The production features Brennan Ruegg, Jude Hill, Edgar Tarango, Donna Schaefer, Celesta Falconi Cairns, Luke Finken, George Finnell, and Jenny Delcher. The production is directed by Carroll and produced by Carl Schaefer. Musical direction is by Gustavo Castro. Tickets are available at the Tabor Box Office or online at www.taboroperahouse.net.
