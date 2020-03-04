The state-mandated date for caucus for both political parties is this coming Saturday. The Republicans will gather at Freight at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10:00. All registered Republicans are invited to attend. The Democrats will gather at the Lake County High School at 2:00 p.m..
So what is the purpose of a caucus, especially now that we have a presidential primary? This is the first step you can take to be involved with the election process. Caucuses are organized by precinct and you will vote for delegates to the county assembly from each precinct.
At the county assembly those delegates will be voting for candidates for the primary ballot. Locally there are two commissioner seats open. County assembly delegates will also vote on delegates and alternates to the state assembly for the purpose of designating candidates for higher level offices, including House District 61, Senate District 5, Judicial District 5 and Congressional District 3. Delegates and alternates will also be elected at the state assembly to go to the national convention.
Both Lake County Democrats and Lake County Republicans have Facebook pages you can check for more information. Please check your voter registration at govotecolorado.com to ensure you are registered to vote and verify your party affiliation.
Betty Benson
Lake County Republican Party Chair
