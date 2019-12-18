I was disheartened to read that Amy Reyes embodies the mindset of those old frontier sheriffs who wouldn’t take a gun away from a lunatic who was shooting bullets into the ceiling of the Manhattan Bar.
I was hoping, in vain, for a more gentle, modern, feminine perspective on Leadville law enforcement.
In fact, the people whose guns Reyes could take away might be far more apt to shoot themselves than anyone else, causing family members endless guilt and grief. Yes, Colorado is ninth highest on the list of “Suicide States,” which are mostly in the West, and suicide is prevalent in our beautiful mountain towns, (even Aspen), where there are lots of guns in the hands of depressed citizens and little professional mental health care. And who would best know about a citizen’s state of mind than a friend, neighbor, or family member, who could ask to have the gun removed? And so what if you lose your AR-15 for a few weeks because someone was “angry with you?” What were you planning to do with it anyway? And Sheriff Reyes, assuming you are a compassionate woman beneath your Old Frontier demeanor, how would you feel if you refused to take the gun away and the owner shot up a classroom in Leadville?
“But I believe in the Second Amendment!” I can hear you cry. (Meanwhile children all over the country are afraid to go to school.) I hope the Council will stop Amy Oakley in her tracks and make this law enforcement officer obey the law of the state she serves – the Red Flag Law.
Vicki Lindner
Leadville and Denver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.