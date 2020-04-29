Last week I received the notice from the Lake County Public Health Agency and the Lake County Office of Emergency Management that second home owners should not visit their homes in Leadville or the Lake County area until further notice. As a homeowner and resident in Leadville and a homeowner and resident in Denver, I had to read the notice twice before I shook my head and wondered if “they had lost their minds”? This town that I have called home for 18 years is telling me to stay away because I have a home in Denver as well!
On the same day that a delegation from Vail was meeting with the governor to desperately try and reopen their town, Leadville and Lake County were telling people to stay away and stay away until further notice! Do these people not understand that in the last five weeks:
— All of the employment gains since the Great Recession have been wiped out.
— That one in six American workers is out of work and unemployed.
— That all of the economic gains since the 2008 financial crisis have been erased!
— The Federal government can’t keep printing money to bail out the country.
— This is the legacy that we will leave our children and their children ... trillions of dollars of debt.
This is the same small minded mentality that some residents have towards the Leadville Race Series (LRS) and other events. Our community needs tourists, it needs the revenue from the LRS and other events, it needs the second homeowners! I pay the same property taxes on my property and I financially support this town like the full time residents do! Who pays $300 dollars a square foot for a second home?
This is not the time to be closing our doors and telling people to stay away! Leadville and Lake County cannot survive if we close our doors to the outside world!
There are people in this community who have been fighting to save this community for the past four decades ... four decades, that’s longer than most people have lived up here! They remember when we had the highest unemployment in the country, alcohol and drug abuse were rampant, and domestic violence and other unlawful crimes increased from that economic ruin! They too, feel that this “stay out” letter is “ridiculous”, to put it kindly!
These are unprecedented times and we as a community need to look at the big picture here!
I’d like to believe that most of us second home owners are responsible and respectful enough to not visit Leadville or anywhere else for that matter if we felt like we were going to spread a virus. I think we are all acutely aware of how to self quarantine at this point.
We need to be vigilant and take proper precautions to stay healthy and avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus and at the same time educate ourselves and learn the real facts. Don’t rely on tabloid or fake news. An ounce of common sense and prevention is worth more than a pound of cure!
Chris Lloyd
Leadville/Denver Resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.