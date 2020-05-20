I want to remind people that all the people that work to keep the stores open, so we can get what we need, wear masks to keep us safe. We should all be wearing masks to keep them safe.
Wearing a mask is just the right thing to do and it does not mean you are scared. It is to reduce the spread of this virus and keep everyone safe. I have bandanas; if anyone needs one call, they are free for anyone wanting to do the right thing. We just need to keep ourselves safe and everyone around use also safe. Call 970-409-8802 for a free bandana.
Eva Vigil
Leadville
