The Mineral Belt Trail Committee agrees with all of those who sent letters to the editor praising and appreciating everything Colorado Mountain College brings to our county.
The college allows us the use of their facilities and cross-country ski trails to host the annual Loppet every February. Without their help, the Loppet would not take place. The race provides a portion of the funds required for the care and maintenance of the Mineral Belt Trail.
On Feb. 20, 2020, the 17th annual Loppet will take place on the MBT and CMC trails. Seventeen years ago, Paul Rauschke and his Ski Area Operations students came up with the Loppet plan and assisted in its organization. The race brings over 200 skiers and their families to our town every February. It has been officially recognized as a Berkebeiner qualifier. The Berkebeiner is a cross-country ski race in Minnesota that has thousands of participants each year,
Colorado Mountain College has also provided snow-grooming of the trail for many years. It gives them another area to train their students as well as provides a groomed trail for the public’s use.
All of us in the community should be thankful that the college is here.
Howard Tritz for the Mineral Belt Trail Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.