The folks at St. George’s church and community meals would like to offer a huge thank you to Mabel Bogeart for initiating the Neighbors Helping Neighbors food drive this year. We are so grateful for the community support in helping us provide free food to our neighbors. The time and energy in this effort are invaluable to us. Thank you!
Ali Lufkin
St. George’s Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.