Last week a community member expressed concerns about the CMC Timberline Campus’ involvement and support for our community. I wanted to take this opportunity to express Lake County High School’s gratitude and appreciation for CMC Timberline, which is an invaluable supporter of our school and students.
Through the CEPA or concurrent enrollment program, LCHS students take college classes and earn credit for college and high school at the same time. Several of these classes are offered at LCHS, where CMC supports our teachers to teach college content. Our students also take classes we have carefully co-designed in collaboration with CMC at the Timberline Campus. These courses provide our students with unparalleled opportunities, including the opportunity to graduate from high school with an Associate’s degree or Career Industry certificates such as welding or culinary arts.
CMC staff listens and works closely with LCHS staff in countless ways. They help us support individual students to be successful in their classes and help us schedule and plan courses to create a smooth experience for students. CMC has been at the table with us to design a schedule and develop new courses that students can take advantage of during next school year when we transition to a four-day schedule.
CMC is a wonderful partner. Thanks to the snow-making and grooming efforts of the Ski Area Operations faculty, our local LCHS ski team was the second team in the state in gates. Every week they groom and prep the hill so our students can train on Dutch Henry. They also added Nordic loops at our coach’s request to optimize training.
CMC helps us host races in various sports and many athletes from around the state report that racing at CMC in Leadville is a highlight of their season. CMC hosts high-school students at open gyms and allows community groups that work with our students to utilize their beautiful campus for things like frisbee golf.
Overall, at LCHS we are incredibly grateful and happy with our partnership with CMC. It allows us to offer our students many diverse and incredible learning experiences that we believe lead to lifelong learning and the fulfillment of our district mission to push learning beyond walls.
Ben Cairns
LCHS Principal
