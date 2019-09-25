In the late summer of 1955, Dr. Joseph C. Weber, superintendent of the Leadville Public Schools, asked me to sing at the dedication of the Margaret J. Pitts Elementary School. I happily accepted and did so because I knew Mrs. Pitts very well. I admired her and respected her very much. Another great dedication and a wonderful memory for me.
When Pitts Elementary opened in the fall of 1955 I delivered milk to the cafeteria there. I would usually try to arrive for recess time so that I could briefly visit with my younger sister Doris, my first cousin Janis Schlaepfer and some of their school friends. More precious memories.
Mrs. Pitts was the principal and mathematics teacher at Ninth Street School for many years. She always selected a seventh-grade male student to ring the big bell on top of the school for the year. All of the O’Leary boys were selected over the years and were honored with that assignment. A female student was selected to ring the buzzer in the seventh-grade classroom. I know my sister Mary had that honor, too.
When we had the Valley Home Dairy, John and Margaret Pitts were customers. I remember delivering a quart of milk each day to them, and on Saturdays there was also a quart of chocolate milk and two half-pints of whipping cream. She liked to bake cookies with one of them and whipped up the other one to put on desserts.
In the 1940s and early 1950s Central School went through the sixth grade, Ninth Street School went through the seventh grade, and St. Mary’s School went through the eighth grade. Leadville High School had students from the eighth grade through the 12th grade. The eighth-grade students were classified as “sub-freshmen” and were better known as “subbies”.
After the traditional basketball season was over, the high-school classes played an interclass tournament to see who would be the champions for that year. We also had a three-game tournament between Ninth Street and St. Mary’s to declare a champion, as well. Super fun and great memories.
During the summer of 1955, Ninth Street School and Central School were demolished. I felt very sad about that because of all the wonderful memories I had while attending Ninth Street School. I just loved Mrs. Pitts, all of my teachers, and those very dependable Locke brothers who were our custodians for all those years. During all those long, cold winter days, we were always very warm with excellent lighting and very clean classrooms. We had to either go home or somewhere else for lunch, because we didn’t have a cafeteria and we didn’t have any school buses either. I don’t remember ever having classes cancelled for any reason during any of those years.
In closing, I would like to ask all of you readers if any of you know what ever happened to those two big bells that were on top of Ninth Street and Central Schools? I never thought to ask at the time and have often wondered about that.
Emmett O’Leary
Pueblo West
