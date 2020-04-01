The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of January 2020, based on information from the Lake County assessor.
Residential sales
Address Price Seller Buyer
412 E. 2nd St. $220,000 Halcomb Bagley
96 Meadows Dr. $459,000 Gregory Webb and Wiebe
314 W. 8th St. $375,000 Dillon and Kurihara Cole and Sosin
1122 S. Highway 24 $565,000 Rimbert WPP, LLC
1074 Elm St. $345,300 Brown Balchen
13765 S. Highway 24 $437,600 Wibbenmeyer Wood
703 Elm St. $67,500 Martinez Nicholas
120 Mt. Traver Dr. $230,000 Nolen-Kimble Macy and Dubler
739 Cedar Dr. $323,800 Dickson Lovely and Leigh
117 Daisy Dr. $655,000 Dirienzo Rew
625 E. 11th St. $678,200 Northcraft Neighborhoods, LLC Brown and Bellas-Dow
500 W. 8th St. $339,300 D'Mize and Reyes Gino
213 W. 17th St. $363,500 Wyatt Hall
128 1/2 E. 3rd St. $80,000 Jennings Weed
January Residential Sales $5,704,200
Mobile Home sales
Address Price Seller Buyer
612 W. Mountain View $10,000 Pizana Castillo De la Cruz
58 Lake Fork $42,000 Analy Castro
107 Lake Fork $27,675 St. George Episcopal Mission Hernandez
21 E. Mountain View $25,000 NP Leadville Homes, LLC Bujanda
January Mobile Home Sales $104,675
LAND SALES
Address Price Seller Buyer
Prcl. 1-A Tract 53 $30,000 Povenski Murphy
495 County Road 55 $130,000 High Country ARR, LLLC Leonard
275 Stargazer Circle $22,000 Boeve Booth
776 Peak View Dr. $18,000 Ward Lancaster
4193 Badger $39,900 Bzhang LLC Garth and Richards
706 Agate St. $224,400 CMH Homes, Inc. Martinez
852 Birch Dr. $29,500 Breitzman Chambers
66 Empire Valley Dr. $35,000 Keiser Harman
88 Empire Valley Dr. $35,000 Keiser Harman
517 Augusta Dr. $73,000 Mattern Rimbert
143 Spruce Dr. $7,000 Barker Gazaway
112 Brooklyn Circle $45,000 Black Street
114 Brooklyn Circle $36,000 Black Bradford and Miller
Prcl. 3A Sonny N Stephen $80,000 Jones Moutoux
Prcl. 3B Sonny N Stephen $90,000 Jones Hichie LLC
Prcl. 3C Sonny N Stephen $70,000 Jones Moutoux
475 Birch Dr.. $14,500 Santucci Sarrge and Slavetskas
January Vacant Land Sales $1.052,300
