March 2020
The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of March 2020, based on information from the Lake County Assessor’s Office.
Residential Sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
410 E. 5th St. $280,000 Trujillo Constable-Brown and Kuhn
133 W. 3rd St. $265,000 Zebrowski Isaacson and Martin
525 Leiter St. $295,000 Martinez Scott
129 W. 4th St. $169,000 Estate of Barbara Bost Gleason
317 W. 5th St. $405,000 Bieszczad Fetbroad and Curtin
455 Cedar Dr. $339,000 Hren Groenke
129 E. 17th St. $259,000 Camper Tracy
1508 Mt. Elbert Dr. $380,500 Cerise Struthers and Conner
March Residential Sales $2,392,500
Mobile Home Sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
112 W. Mountain View $14,000 Mountain View Village MHP Hernandez
March Mobile Home Sales $14,000
LAND SALES
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
682 Cedar Dr. $55,000 Erikson Mohrman and Crawford
1868 Four Seasons Blvd. $47,000 Sawyer Latham and Ginzburg
105 Peak View Dr. $3,200 Swalboski MG Premier Properties, LLC
834 Cedar Dr. $11,600 Far Country Development Bjornson Partners LLC
795 Juniper Dr. $10,000 Geraci St. Vincent Hospital Foundation
335 Stargazer Circle $27,000 Boeve Garcia
437 Peak View Dr. $41,000 Schoenstein Piunno
March Vacant Land Sales $194,800
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.