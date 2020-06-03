March 2020

The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of March 2020, based on information from the Lake County Assessor’s Office.

Residential Sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

410 E. 5th St. $280,000 Trujillo Constable-Brown and Kuhn

133 W. 3rd St. $265,000 Zebrowski Isaacson and Martin

525 Leiter St. $295,000 Martinez Scott

129 W. 4th St. $169,000 Estate of Barbara Bost Gleason

317 W. 5th St. $405,000 Bieszczad Fetbroad and Curtin

455 Cedar Dr. $339,000 Hren Groenke

129 E. 17th St. $259,000 Camper Tracy

1508 Mt. Elbert Dr. $380,500 Cerise Struthers and Conner

March Residential Sales $2,392,500

Mobile Home Sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

112 W. Mountain View $14,000 Mountain View Village MHP Hernandez

March Mobile Home Sales $14,000

LAND SALES

Address • Price Seller Buyer

682 Cedar Dr. $55,000 Erikson Mohrman and Crawford

1868 Four Seasons Blvd. $47,000 Sawyer Latham and Ginzburg

105 Peak View Dr. $3,200 Swalboski MG Premier Properties, LLC

834 Cedar Dr. $11,600 Far Country Development Bjornson Partners LLC

795 Juniper Dr. $10,000 Geraci St. Vincent Hospital Foundation

335 Stargazer Circle $27,000 Boeve Garcia

437 Peak View Dr. $41,000 Schoenstein Piunno

March Vacant Land Sales $194,800

