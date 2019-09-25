The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of July 2019, based on information from the Lake County assessor.
Residential sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
305 Mt Princeton Dr . $268,000 Sparkman Daun & Geldreich,
518 E. 5th St. $380,000 Sorenson Kraft
105 Stargazer Cir. $287,000 Leyba Sparkman
64 E. Dream Home Dr. $411,600 Huval & Maurer Mandrake Holdings, LLC
117 E. 10th St. $269,000 Veigele Spillmam
923 Copper Dr. $10 Pariser Revocable Living Trust Sadows
618 W. 3rd St. $215,000 Colley Albright
4692 Silver Moon $215,000 Barclay Revocable Trust Harter
1782 County Road 4 $365,000 Lewis Vanderweit
608 Dexter St. $465,000 Glenney Duncan
113 E. 9th St. $246,000 Kaysen Borzellino & Ritter
118 W. 6th St. $299,000 Banuelos Stone
516 E. 7th St. $277,000 Crowder & Rhodes Keithley & Adams
330 W. 2nd St. $250,000 Rill Herwig
July Residential Sales $3,947,610
Mobile Home sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
57 Lake Fork $31,000 Gonzalez Ruizleyba
9 M & J Villa $10,000 Zeissel & Orenday Terry
71 W. Mountain View $4,500 Marquez Lagos
59 Lake Fork $5,000 Medrano Gonzales
111 W. Mountain View $18,000 Carresco Martinez
July Mobile Homes Sales $68,500
LAND SALES
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
256 Twin Peaks Dr. $1 M & C Realty, LLC 256 TWIN PEAKS LLC
910 Peak View Dr. $30,000 Kaplan Lamadrid
75 Stargazer Cir. $35,000 Hinton Sparkman
269 County Road 19 $90,000 Billings Page
32 E. Dream Home Dr. $411,600 Huval & Maurer Mandrake Holdings LLC
369 Twin Peaks Dr. $79,000 Williams & Herchenbach Ramsdell
911 Copper Dr. $50,000 Mueller Zamora
Parcel 1-A, Tract 43 $18,500 Vigil Nadon
137 Meadows Dr. $42,000 Hawkins Gould
527 W. 8th St. $38,000 Leadville Fine Homes LLC Ernst
Twin Lakes Canon Estates $183,650 Carl Nuttelman & Greene
8613 Garnet $1,000 Slifka Revocable Trust Madson & Ross Family Trust
7392 Oskaloosa $2,500 Slifka Revocable Trust Madson & Ross Family Trust
601 E. 9th St. $187,500 Fattor Canzler & Sipe Revocable Trust
757 Cedar Dr. $20,000 Peak Landholding LLC Gechev
322 Juniper Dr. $19,000 Nelson Badonic
361 Hemlock Dr. $19,000 Nelson Badonic
120 Elk Road Dr. $22,500 Corbin Stevenson
July Vacant Land Sales $1,249,251
