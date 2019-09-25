The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of July 2019, based on information from the Lake County assessor.

Residential sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

305 Mt Princeton Dr . $268,000 Sparkman Daun & Geldreich,

518 E. 5th St. $380,000 Sorenson Kraft

105 Stargazer Cir. $287,000 Leyba Sparkman

64 E. Dream Home Dr. $411,600 Huval & Maurer Mandrake Holdings, LLC

117 E. 10th St. $269,000 Veigele Spillmam

923 Copper Dr. $10 Pariser Revocable Living Trust Sadows

618 W. 3rd St. $215,000 Colley Albright

4692 Silver Moon $215,000 Barclay Revocable Trust Harter

1782 County Road 4 $365,000 Lewis Vanderweit

608 Dexter St. $465,000 Glenney Duncan

113 E. 9th St. $246,000 Kaysen Borzellino & Ritter

118 W. 6th St. $299,000 Banuelos Stone

516 E. 7th St. $277,000 Crowder & Rhodes Keithley & Adams

330 W. 2nd St. $250,000 Rill Herwig

July Residential Sales $3,947,610

Mobile Home sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

57 Lake Fork $31,000 Gonzalez Ruizleyba

9 M & J Villa $10,000 Zeissel & Orenday Terry

71 W. Mountain View $4,500 Marquez Lagos

59 Lake Fork $5,000 Medrano Gonzales

111 W. Mountain View $18,000 Carresco Martinez

July Mobile Homes Sales $68,500

LAND SALES

Address • Price Seller Buyer

256 Twin Peaks Dr. $1 M & C Realty, LLC 256 TWIN PEAKS LLC

910 Peak View Dr. $30,000 Kaplan Lamadrid

75 Stargazer Cir. $35,000 Hinton Sparkman

269 County Road 19 $90,000 Billings Page

32 E. Dream Home Dr. $411,600 Huval & Maurer Mandrake Holdings LLC

369 Twin Peaks Dr. $79,000 Williams & Herchenbach Ramsdell

911 Copper Dr. $50,000 Mueller Zamora

Parcel 1-A, Tract 43 $18,500 Vigil Nadon

137 Meadows Dr. $42,000 Hawkins Gould

527 W. 8th St. $38,000 Leadville Fine Homes LLC Ernst

Twin Lakes Canon Estates $183,650 Carl Nuttelman & Greene

8613 Garnet $1,000 Slifka Revocable Trust Madson & Ross Family Trust

7392 Oskaloosa $2,500 Slifka Revocable Trust Madson & Ross Family Trust

601 E. 9th St. $187,500 Fattor Canzler & Sipe Revocable Trust

757 Cedar Dr. $20,000 Peak Landholding LLC Gechev

322 Juniper Dr. $19,000 Nelson Badonic

361 Hemlock Dr. $19,000 Nelson Badonic

120 Elk Road Dr. $22,500 Corbin Stevenson

July Vacant Land Sales $1,249,251

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.