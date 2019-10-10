The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of August 2019, based on information from the Lake County assessor.
Residential sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
324 Mt. Columbia Dr. $269,000 McNicholas Gallagher
315 W. 9th St. $89,500 Parkville Water McDonough
320 Elm St. $215,000 Saksek Froth
909 Diamond St. $307,000 Rivers Sermonte
502 W. 7th St. $309,000 Sommer Lindh
228 E. 7th St. $489,500 Ebuna
1520 Mt. Elbert Dr. $329,000 Hall Graham
911 Sawatch Dr. $340,000 Jungnitsch Farber
313 La Plata Peak Dr. $448,000 DeMarco Grubbs and Orlowski Family Trust
87 Adelaide Ct. $416,000 Bezer& Fleury Living Trust Sundeen
509 W. 7th St. $499,000 Yonocsko Hessin
32 Antelope Rd. $15,000 Rawlins Clark
325 County Road 19 $467,000 Barr LTD LLC Doran
123 W. 3rd Street $412,500 Lookabill Kinker
417 E. 7th St. $254,500 Polston Barrett
12 Cottontail Road $277,000 Racine & McGlenn Hurst
105 Mallard Road $289,000 Ormsby Polston1
47 Augusta Dr. $422,000 Morgan Smith
1605 Mt. Lincoln Drive $206,310 Drugan Camp
910 Mountain View Drive $370,000 Wilson Hamilton
118 E 14th St. $260,000 Schramm Alderton
203 W. Chestnut St. $321,000 McClain Peters
446 Mt. Elbert Dr. $665,000 Fridel Family Trust Hermreck
August Residential Sales $7,670,310
MOBILE HOME SALES
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
3 Lake Fork $1,000 Ruiz Lopez
91 Lake Fork $25,000 Rascon & Quintana Renteria
August Mobile Home Sales $26,000
LAND SALES
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
143 Parry Peak Dr. $6,000 Williams & Herchenbach Bustamonte & McLaughlin
41 Elk Rd. $25,000 Fox Batterson
885 Alpine Cirque $119,000 Ellis Halverson
735 Alpine Cirque $120,000 White Robbins
1668 Four seasons Blvd. $45,000 Consolidated Management LLC Abila & Mora-Abila
Prcl. 11, Tract 10 $28,000 Safken Utiger, Donatelle & Greene 515 W. 8th St. $70,000 Leadville Fine Homes, LLC Sheronas
1443 Autumn Pl. $77,000 Belinski & Church Rowe
303 Mallard Rd. $26,000 Russell & Bellucci Peterson
140 Brooklyn Cir. $30,488 Wyatt Fenex
138 Brooklyn Cir. $30,500 Wyatt Wendinger
626 & 644 Peakview Dr. $40,000 Huntzinger Irion
795 Birch Dr. $11,500 Cahilll Irion
815 Birch Dr. $11,500 Fergione, Irion
426 Mt. Hope Dr. $75,000 Arter Jones
1660 Four Seasons Blvd. $44,000 Fattor Bridges & Hernandez
455 Juniper Dr. $30,000 Towne Harvey
719 Peakview Dr. $40,000 Daniel Nance & Nipper
706 Agate St. $43,300 Martinez CMH Homes, Inc.
August Vacant Land Sales $872,288
