The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of August 2019, based on information from the Lake County assessor.

Residential sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

324 Mt. Columbia Dr. $269,000 McNicholas Gallagher

315 W. 9th St. $89,500 Parkville Water McDonough

320 Elm St. $215,000 Saksek Froth

909 Diamond St. $307,000 Rivers Sermonte

502 W. 7th St. $309,000 Sommer Lindh

228 E. 7th St. $489,500 Ebuna

1520 Mt. Elbert Dr. $329,000 Hall Graham

911 Sawatch Dr. $340,000 Jungnitsch Farber

313 La Plata Peak Dr. $448,000 DeMarco Grubbs and Orlowski Family Trust

87 Adelaide Ct. $416,000 Bezer& Fleury Living Trust Sundeen

509 W. 7th St. $499,000 Yonocsko Hessin

32 Antelope Rd. $15,000 Rawlins Clark

325 County Road 19 $467,000 Barr LTD LLC Doran

123 W. 3rd Street $412,500 Lookabill Kinker

417 E. 7th St. $254,500 Polston Barrett

12 Cottontail Road $277,000 Racine & McGlenn Hurst

105 Mallard Road $289,000 Ormsby Polston1

47 Augusta Dr. $422,000 Morgan Smith

1605 Mt. Lincoln Drive $206,310 Drugan Camp

910 Mountain View Drive $370,000 Wilson Hamilton

118 E 14th St. $260,000 Schramm Alderton

203 W. Chestnut St. $321,000 McClain Peters

446 Mt. Elbert Dr. $665,000 Fridel Family Trust Hermreck

August Residential Sales $7,670,310

MOBILE HOME SALES

 

Address • Price Seller Buyer

3 Lake Fork $1,000 Ruiz Lopez

91 Lake Fork $25,000 Rascon & Quintana Renteria

August Mobile Home Sales $26,000

LAND SALES

Address • Price Seller Buyer

143 Parry Peak Dr. $6,000 Williams & Herchenbach Bustamonte & McLaughlin

41 Elk Rd. $25,000 Fox Batterson

885 Alpine Cirque $119,000 Ellis Halverson

735 Alpine Cirque $120,000 White Robbins

1668 Four seasons Blvd. $45,000 Consolidated Management LLC Abila & Mora-Abila

Prcl. 11, Tract 10 $28,000 Safken Utiger, Donatelle & Greene 515 W. 8th St. $70,000 Leadville Fine Homes, LLC Sheronas

1443 Autumn Pl. $77,000 Belinski & Church Rowe

303 Mallard Rd. $26,000 Russell & Bellucci Peterson

140 Brooklyn Cir. $30,488 Wyatt Fenex

138 Brooklyn Cir. $30,500 Wyatt Wendinger

626 & 644 Peakview Dr. $40,000 Huntzinger Irion

795 Birch Dr. $11,500 Cahilll Irion

815 Birch Dr. $11,500 Fergione, Irion

426 Mt. Hope Dr. $75,000 Arter Jones

1660 Four Seasons Blvd. $44,000 Fattor Bridges & Hernandez

455 Juniper Dr. $30,000 Towne Harvey

719 Peakview Dr. $40,000 Daniel Nance & Nipper

706 Agate St. $43,300 Martinez CMH Homes, Inc.

August Vacant Land Sales $872,288

