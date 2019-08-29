The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of June 2019, based on information from the Lake County assessor.
Commercial sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
142 E. 5th St. $400,000 Hottle LTF Real Estate Company NY, Inc.
June Commercial Sales $400,000
Residential sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
415 E. 10th St. $160,000 Mention & Voeller Brown
1601 Mt. Wilson Dr. $315,000 Zunich Johnson
212 W. 5th St. $320,000 Gonzales Rabinowitz
40 Mt. Massive Trout Club $40,000 Barth Lacher
617 W. 3rd St. $229,000 Steeeves Swan & Schwab
323 W. 4th St. $305,000 Kasmarcik Lockey
12261 Highway 82 $373,000 Dixon Kortsch
25 Homestake TC $439,000 Fossel Brock
1903 Lodestone Dr. $185,000 Bishop Gifford
328 W. 7th St. $375,000 Brown Woods & Lee
115 E. 17th St. $112,000 Mallette Estate Schloss Bros., LLC
104 Mt. Traver Dr. $248,000 Auringer Powell & Effraim
216 Antelope Road $285,000 Grimm Timar
105 Valley Road $249,500 Booth, Workman
529 E 3rd Street $95,000 Fattor Simons
308 Mt. Harvard Dr. $289,000 Cordova Peterson
1520 Harrison Ave. $226,795 Adams Schroeder & Shuey
203 W. 9th St. $450,000 Calderon Wignall
616 W. 6th St. $318,000 Collins Sherlin & Fisher
135 E. 6th St. $400,000 Hottle LTF Real Estate, Inc.
June Residential Sales $5,414,295
Vacant Land Sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
512 Shamous O'Brien $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
2352 Quadrilateral $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
19797 Vanderbilt $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
5296 Arabi Bey $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
19797 Vanderbilt $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
552 Gonabrod $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
337 Ranchero $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
317 Robert Emmett $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
318 Result $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
726 Denver City $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
319 Forest City $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
46 Pima Placer $55,000 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.
834 Cedar Dr. $5,216 Dezell Far Country Develop- ment Partners, LLC
417 Birch Dr. $15,000 Muskat Cama Sdira LLC FBO Lyle Sell IRA
687 EmpireValley Dr. $91,500 Fraioli Hrusovsky & Fedie
5128 Neil & Mertens Placers$1,500 Salem Minerals, Inc. Hennis
Prcl. 1-A Tract 16 $57,500 Bell Proske& Banks
Trct 49, Parcel 1-A, E E $27,000 Corredor Meyer & Ford
June Vacant Land Sales $421,016
