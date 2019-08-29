The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of June 2019, based on information from the Lake County assessor.

Commercial sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

142 E. 5th St. $400,000 Hottle LTF Real Estate Company NY, Inc.

June Commercial Sales $400,000

Residential sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

415 E. 10th St. $160,000 Mention & Voeller Brown

1601 Mt. Wilson Dr. $315,000 Zunich Johnson

212 W. 5th St. $320,000 Gonzales Rabinowitz

40 Mt. Massive Trout Club $40,000 Barth Lacher

617 W. 3rd St. $229,000 Steeeves Swan & Schwab

323 W. 4th St. $305,000 Kasmarcik Lockey

12261 Highway 82 $373,000 Dixon Kortsch

25 Homestake TC $439,000 Fossel Brock

1903 Lodestone Dr. $185,000 Bishop Gifford

328 W. 7th St. $375,000 Brown Woods & Lee

115 E. 17th St. $112,000 Mallette Estate Schloss Bros., LLC

104 Mt. Traver Dr. $248,000 Auringer Powell & Effraim

216 Antelope Road $285,000 Grimm Timar

105 Valley Road $249,500 Booth, Workman

529 E 3rd Street $95,000 Fattor Simons

308 Mt. Harvard Dr. $289,000 Cordova Peterson

1520 Harrison Ave. $226,795 Adams Schroeder & Shuey

203 W. 9th St. $450,000 Calderon Wignall

616 W. 6th St. $318,000 Collins Sherlin & Fisher

135 E. 6th St. $400,000 Hottle LTF Real Estate, Inc.

June Residential Sales $5,414,295

Vacant Land Sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

512 Shamous O'Brien $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

2352 Quadrilateral $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

19797 Vanderbilt $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

5296 Arabi Bey $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

19797 Vanderbilt $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

552 Gonabrod $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

337 Ranchero $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

317 Robert Emmett $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

318 Result $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

726 Denver City $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

319 Forest City $15,300 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

46 Pima Placer $55,000 Leadville Silver & Gold, Inc. Salem Minerals, Inc.

834 Cedar Dr. $5,216 Dezell Far Country Develop- ment Partners, LLC

417 Birch Dr. $15,000 Muskat Cama Sdira LLC FBO Lyle Sell IRA

687 EmpireValley Dr. $91,500 Fraioli Hrusovsky & Fedie

5128 Neil & Mertens Placers$1,500 Salem Minerals, Inc. Hennis

Prcl. 1-A Tract 16 $57,500 Bell Proske& Banks

Trct 49, Parcel 1-A, E E $27,000 Corredor Meyer & Ford

June Vacant Land Sales $421,016

