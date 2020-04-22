The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of February 2020, based on information from the Lake County Assessor’s Office.

Residential sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

600 Chestnut St. #A $420,000 Chestnut Street Properties LLC Schmidt and Dauwalter

150 E. Dream Home Dr. $388,000 Kessenger Group LLC Rau

209 E. 6th St. $44,500 Stuever Weninger and Fox

295 County Road 55 $120,000 Canzler Hamill

805 Elm St. $285,000 Cuzner Owen

1882 S. Highway 24 $84,200 Oxendine Sznejkowski and Zielnik

1551 Mountain Pines Court $613,000 Nye Thomas

February Residential Sales $1,954,700

Mobile Home sales

Address • Price Seller Buyer

25 Lake Fork $16,500 Castillo Olaya

February Mobile Home Sales $16,500

LAND SALES

Address • Price Seller Buyer

495 Birch Dr. $14,000 Mullis Mendez

102 Northview Driveway $254,500 Zachary Kosley

1756 Four Seasons Blvd. $59,900 Gillette Lewis

123 Lodgepole Dr. $6,000 Emerson Gardner

445 Mt. Hope Dr. $39,000 Johnston Rippey

February Vacant Land Sales $373,400

