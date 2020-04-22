The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of February 2020, based on information from the Lake County Assessor’s Office.
Residential sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
600 Chestnut St. #A $420,000 Chestnut Street Properties LLC Schmidt and Dauwalter
150 E. Dream Home Dr. $388,000 Kessenger Group LLC Rau
209 E. 6th St. $44,500 Stuever Weninger and Fox
295 County Road 55 $120,000 Canzler Hamill
805 Elm St. $285,000 Cuzner Owen
1882 S. Highway 24 $84,200 Oxendine Sznejkowski and Zielnik
1551 Mountain Pines Court $613,000 Nye Thomas
February Residential Sales $1,954,700
Mobile Home sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
25 Lake Fork $16,500 Castillo Olaya
February Mobile Home Sales $16,500
LAND SALES
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
495 Birch Dr. $14,000 Mullis Mendez
102 Northview Driveway $254,500 Zachary Kosley
1756 Four Seasons Blvd. $59,900 Gillette Lewis
123 Lodgepole Dr. $6,000 Emerson Gardner
445 Mt. Hope Dr. $39,000 Johnston Rippey
February Vacant Land Sales $373,400
